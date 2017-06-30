Trump, S.Korea's Moon hold talks on Pyongyang policy

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart held talks Thursday, June 29 on how to halt North Korea's nuclear drive, but remained at odds over whether to isolate or engage the Pyongyang regime, AFP reports.

Trump welcomed the newly-elected South Korean President Moon Jae-In to the White House for a formal dinner that preceded the heavier lifting that was to come later in the evening during talks on what to do about their ongoing standoff with the North.

"We're going to have tremendous discussions tonight," Trump said at the dinner, flanked by his wife Melania and by Moon, on his right. Seated next to Moon at the elegant, flower bedecked table was his wife, First Lady Kim Jung-soon.

Members of Trump's cabinet and Korean delegation were also seated at the elegant dinner table, which ran the length of the room.

"I know you've been discussing with our people some of the complexities of North Korea and trade and other things, and we’ll be discussing them all as we progress -- and it could be very well late into the evening," Trump said.

Earlier on Thursday, Moon lobbied U.S. leaders to back his policy of engagement with North Korea, as the Trump administration vowed to increase pressure on Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

The Trump administration has been trying to isolate the North Korean regime following a series of missile tests, including by persuading China -- Pyongyang's main diplomatic ally -- to help bring Kim Jong-Un into line.

But speaking on board his flight to the United States Wednesday, Moon said Seoul and Washington should offer concessions to Pyongyang if it complies with their demands, according to multiple South Korean reports.