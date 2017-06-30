“Dunkirk” breakout boards Sebastian Schipper's “Caravan”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fionn Whitehead, the rising British actor whose big screen debut lands next month as the lead in Christopher Nolan's WWII epic Dunkirk, has found himself another major role, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The 20-year-old is set to star in Caravan, the next project from Sebastian Schipper. The German director's last film, indie heist thriller Victoria, shot in a single take, was a critical and commercial hit.

In Caravan, Whitehead will play a rebellious teen who steals a campervan from his stepdad and drives from a resort in Morocco to find his real father in France.

"Along the way, he picks up a young Congolese guy who's trying to get into Europe. It's all about their experience," Whitehead tells The Hollywood Reporter, adding that it's an "amazing script."

Shooting on the film, being produced by Studiocanal's German arm, is set to begin in August, giving Whitehead enough time to pass his driving test, complete his Dunkirk press junket duties and even squeeze in a spot of theater, performing for one night at London's Old Vic in Queers, a series of monologs directed by Sherlock co-creator Mark Gatiss. He had his stage debut earlier this year in the hugely well-received Natives at the Southwark Playhouse alongside Ella Purnell and Manish Gandhi.

After Dunkirk, Whitehead is also appearing in The Children Act alongside Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci. Based on the bestselling book by Ian McEwan, the story centers on a high court judge (Thompson) asked to rule on the case a teenage boy (Whitehead) who refuses a life-saving blood transfusion because of his family's deeply religious beliefs. The film is due out later this year.