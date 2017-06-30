Heritage party chief ready to discuss Armenia’s future ‘with RPA leader’

PanARMENIAN.Net - Heritage party leader Raffi Hovannisian said on Friday, June 30 that he is ready to discuss the future of Armenia with Serzh Sargsyan as the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Aysor.am reports.

Hovannisian said he is prepared to cooperate with a number of RPA representatives, but failed to mention specific names.

Commenting on his own words, Hovannisian said he only accepts president Serzh Sargsyan as the legitimate leader of RPA.

“Serzh Sargsyan is the chairman of the Republican party, and I am ready to discuss Armenia’s future with him as a party leader,” Hovannisian said.

Ealier, Heritage said it is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change" due to a lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years.