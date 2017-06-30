// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Heritage party chief ready to discuss Armenia’s future ‘with RPA leader’

Heritage party chief ready to discuss Armenia’s future ‘with RPA leader’
June 30, 2017 - 15:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Heritage party leader Raffi Hovannisian said on Friday, June 30 that he is ready to discuss the future of Armenia with Serzh Sargsyan as the leader of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Aysor.am reports.

Hovannisian said he is prepared to cooperate with a number of RPA representatives, but failed to mention specific names.

Commenting on his own words, Hovannisian said he only accepts president Serzh Sargsyan as the legitimate leader of RPA.

“Serzh Sargsyan is the chairman of the Republican party, and I am ready to discuss Armenia’s future with him as a party leader,” Hovannisian said.

Ealier, Heritage said it is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change" due to a lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years.

Related links:
Aysor.am. Րաֆֆի Հովհաննիսյանը պատրաստ է Սերժ Սարգսյանի հետ քննարկել Հայաստանի ապագան
 Top stories
Armenian justice minister hails 'opposition’s deferment of revolution'Armenian justice minister hails 'opposition’s deferment of revolution'
“It forces authorities to be more flexible and see the gaps, and I welcome any constructive statements,” Harutyunyan said.
U.S. envoy talks Armenia-U.S. ties with opposition Heritage party leaderU.S. envoy talks Armenia-U.S. ties with opposition Heritage party leader
U.S. ambassador to Armenia met on Friday, June 23 Raffi Hovannisian, the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party.
Armenia NA approves govt. program despite objection from oppositionArmenia NA approves govt. program despite objection from opposition
The two opposition blocs represented in the parliament - Yelk and Tsarukyan - voted against the government program.
Armenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: SharmazanovArmenian president, ARFD are here to stay regardless of PM: Sharmazanov
Eduard Sharmazanov said Armenia is a parliamentary republic, and the people have elected the Republican Party.
Partner news
 Articles
EU Delegation head VS Armenian authorities

Controversy in quotations

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan office closure won’t halt OSCE programs in Armenia: Zannier
Goethe Institute Center may open in Armenia
Armenia's RPA, ARFD will sign deal 'in foreseeable future' - spokesman
Armenia CEC asks top court to reject appeal for election results annulment
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Jared Leto talks “A Day in the Life of America” film project Leto and his bandmates are asking fans from all over America and around the world to send in footage on the Fourth of July.
Iran foreign minister says U.S. ban targets ‘grandmothers’ Remarks by Mohammad Javad Zarif came after the Trump administration set criteria for visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority nations.
Demonic doll returns in "Cult of Chucky" first trailer (video) Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family.
Moscow Film Fest: China's “Crested Ibis” wins top prize The movie is centered on a Beijing reporter who goes back to his hometown to report a crested ibis, an endangered species and discovers wider environmental issues.