Iran foreign minister says U.S. ban targets ‘grandmothers’
June 30, 2017 - 15:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s foreign minister has denounced the partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump’s travel ban as a “truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians” — and a measure that will prevent Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren in America, The Associated Press reports.
Friday, June 30’s remarks by Mohammad Javad Zarif came after the Trump administration set criteria for visa applicants from the six Muslim-majority nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States.
The guidelines sent to U.S. embassies and consulates initially said applicants must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling in the U.S. Later, the State Department and the Homeland Security Department added “fiancé” to that definition of “close familial relationship” — but not grandparents or grandchildren.
Zarif, who has persistently assailed the travel ban, wrote on his Twitter account that the “U.S. now bans Iranian grandmothers from seeing their grandchildren, in a truly shameful exhibition of blind hostility to all Iranians.”
Top stories
The construction of the mosque complex began in 2012, which was designed in accordance with classic Ottoman architecture.
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
Partner news
Latest news
Jared Leto talks “A Day in the Life of America” film project Leto and his bandmates are asking fans from all over America and around the world to send in footage on the Fourth of July.
Demonic doll returns in "Cult of Chucky" first trailer (video) Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family.
Heritage party chief ready to discuss Armenia’s future ‘with RPA leader’ Commenting on his own words, Hovannisian said he only accepts president Serzh Sargsyan as the legitimate leader of RPA.
Moscow Film Fest: China's “Crested Ibis” wins top prize The movie is centered on a Beijing reporter who goes back to his hometown to report a crested ibis, an endangered species and discovers wider environmental issues.