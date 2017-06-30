World famous violinist Maxim Vengerov in Yerevan for a concert
June 30, 2017 - 17:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - World famous violinist Maxim Vengerov will perform together with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia under the baton of conductor Sergey Smbatyan.
The concert will be held on July 12 at Aram Khachaturian concert hall at the gala concert of the Armenia International Festival and Competition.
Vengerov has won two Grammys, a Gramophone Award UK, an Edison Award, an Echo Klassik Award, an Amadeus Prize Best Recording, a Brit Award, Prix de la Nouvelle and other prizes.
The orchestra will perform Symphonic Poem “Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune” by Claude Debussy, Violin Concerto by Johannes Brahms, “Lonely Sail” for Violin and Orchestra by Alexey Shor.
