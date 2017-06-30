Arcade Fire roll out new single “Signs Of Life”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arcade Fire have released their latest single ‘Signs Of Life’, NME reports.

It’s the third song to be released from forthcoming album ‘Everything Now’, after the release of ‘Creature Comfort’ and the titular album track last month.

On July 29, they also teased the release of the video for ‘Signs Of Life’, which sees the band donning sparkly suits, intercut with what appears to be a chase scene.

Last week, Arcade Fire shared a strange new “Official Official” video for ‘Creature Comfort’, which came accompanied by all manner of annotations and notes from the fictitious Everything Now Co.

They teased the track by releasing a mock cereal advert and placing boxes of cereal around Dublin ahead of a show at the city’s Malahide Castle.

Arcade Fire are also gearing up to release fifth album ‘Everything Now’, which is scheduled to drop on July 28.

The record was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.

They’ll also return to the UK next week – with two shows at London’s York Hall and a stop-off at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.