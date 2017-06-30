Arcade Fire roll out new single “Signs Of Life”
June 30, 2017 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arcade Fire have released their latest single ‘Signs Of Life’, NME reports.
It’s the third song to be released from forthcoming album ‘Everything Now’, after the release of ‘Creature Comfort’ and the titular album track last month.
On July 29, they also teased the release of the video for ‘Signs Of Life’, which sees the band donning sparkly suits, intercut with what appears to be a chase scene.
Last week, Arcade Fire shared a strange new “Official Official” video for ‘Creature Comfort’, which came accompanied by all manner of annotations and notes from the fictitious Everything Now Co.
They teased the track by releasing a mock cereal advert and placing boxes of cereal around Dublin ahead of a show at the city’s Malahide Castle.
Arcade Fire are also gearing up to release fifth album ‘Everything Now’, which is scheduled to drop on July 28.
The record was produced by the band themselves, along with Daft Punk‘s Thomas Bangalter and Pulp musician Steve Mackey, with co-production coming from Markus Dravs (Coldplay, Mumford and Sons). It was recorded at Boombox Studios in New Orleans, Sonovox Studios in Montreal, and Gang Recording Studio in Paris.
They’ll also return to the UK next week – with two shows at London’s York Hall and a stop-off at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.
Top stories
The G6 was oddly fragmented between regions, with the US exclusively getting wireless charging at the expense of the quad DAC.
The ceremony also marked the launch of the Aznavour Foundation aiming to preserve the maestro’s cultural legacy.
“The Square” centers on a posh museum curator who must step outside his comfort zone after having his pockets picked on the way to work.
The fifth season stars Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Neve Campbell, Derek Cecil, Paul Sparks and Joel Kinnaman among others.
Partner news
Latest news
Archaeologists find “secret square” within famous ancient stone circle The UNESCO World Heritage Site was built over several hundred years in the third millennium BC and contains three stone circles, one of which is the largest in Europe.
Putin extends embargo on products from West through 2018 A decree signed by Putin and posted in the official government database states that the embargo will now stretch to December 31, 2018.
Ford creating an AI and robotics team Ford lays out its ambitious plans for exploring and innovating a whole range of vehicle tech with designs "to be at the forefront in the field."
Syria rebels have motive to use chemical weapons: ex-CIA officer The U.S. government has accused the Syrian government of planning a chemical weapon attack and warned it would pay a heavy price for such a move.