Putin extends embargo on products from West through 2018
June 30, 2017 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, June 30 extended Moscow's embargo on food products from the West until the end of 2018, continuing its policy of retaliation for sanctions over Ukraine, AFP reports.
A decree signed by Putin and posted in the official government database states that the embargo on produce, dairy, meat and most other foods will now stretch to December 31, 2018.
The move comes days after the European Union formally rolled over damaging economic sanctions against Russia, and a week before Putin is set to hold his first meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Hamburg.
Moscow in August 2014 banned most food imports from the European Union, the United States and other countries which imposed sanctions over its annexation of Crimea and support of east Ukraine's separatists.
The embargo has already been extended twice in line as the West has repeatedly extended its sanctions.
The Western sanctions, as well as Moscow's own embargo, have impacted the Russian economy, pushing food prices up and quality down, but also giving a boost for some domestic producers.
Putin said this month that Moscow would end the embargo once the sanctions are lifted.
Top stories
One man involved in the attacks, Eyup Yıldırım, was detained in New Jersey and will go before a judge in Newark.
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
The photograph, taken in 1992 during the Karabakh war, also features retired Lieutenant General and former MHP deputy Engin Alan.
Partner news
Latest news
Ford creating an AI and robotics team Ford lays out its ambitious plans for exploring and innovating a whole range of vehicle tech with designs "to be at the forefront in the field."
'No smartphone' Juncker wants digital future for EU He was speaking alongside the prime minister of Estonia, which has transformed its post-Soviet economy in part through new technology.
China condemns $1.3 billion U.S. arms sale to Taiwan Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a press briefing that Beijing has lodged a formal protest with Washington.
St Vincent releases her latest single “New York” (video) The single was previously teased during her live performances last year, but it’s the first time that it has received an official release.