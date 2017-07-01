LG reportedly working on G6 mini

PanARMENIAN.Net - LG is gearing up to introduce a smaller version of its G6, TechnoBuffalo cited an internal document provided by a trusted source as saying.

The device in question looks to feature a 5.4-inch display and a screen-to-body ratio just under 80 percent. The display will retain the 18:9 aspect ratio first introduced by the G6, according to the document.

It’s unclear if the G6 mini will carry over the specs of its larger sibling, or feature hardware that’s more mid-range. In the past, we’ve seen companies release mini versions of its devices with watered down specs.

Unfortunately, the document lacks concrete details, such as pricing. One thing that has us question the G6 mini’s existence at all is a reference in the document to a date from early last year, which may suggest the handset was in LG’s plans and later scrapped.

In LG’s pursuit to compete against Samsung’s Galaxy S8, it would make sense for the company to introduce an additional device that features the G6’s slick design, TechnoBuffalo says. Not only would it be a more affordable entry into LG’s portfolio, but the handset’s smaller form factor may appeal to a wider audience.

The G6 isn’t particularly big despite its 5.7-inch display. But there are no doubt enough people out there who prefer smaller displays. The G6 mini, if it exists, could fit that niche.