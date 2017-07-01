Foo Fighters to play concert at the Acropolis in Athens
July 1, 2017 - 17:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foo Fighters have announced a gig at the Acropolis in Athens, NME reports.
The US band will perform a special concert at the Greek historical site on July 10.
The show will be filmed for the Landmarks Live in Concert TV series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Previous episodes have seen Alicia Key play New York’s Apollo Theatre, while Andrea Bocelli will perform at Florence’s Palazzo Vecchio in an upcoming instalment.
Foo Fighters appear on the cover of this week’s free NME, which is available digitally and nationwide from June 30.
In the interview, frontman Dave Grohl reveals that his favourite Glastonbury moment was hanging out with Liam Gallagher.
Grohl also commented on rumours that Adele will feature on Foo Fighters’ new album.
Foo Fighters’ new album ‘Concrete & Gold’ is out September 15 via Roswell Records and RCA Records.
