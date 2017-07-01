Karabakh's ruling DPA nominates Bako Sahakyan for president
July 1, 2017 - 18:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Democratic Party of Artsakh (DPA) has nominated Bako Sahakyan for the post of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president in the upcoming elections slated for the period between July 19 and July 29.
The current leader of Karabakh, Sahakyan is the only presidential hopeful for now.
President of DPA Council, parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan at a party conference on Saturday, July 1 dwelled upon the recent parliamentary elections and the party’s participation in them, the constitutional reforms currently underway in Karabakh, as well as foreign policy and economic development issues.
Sahakyan is the fourth president of Karabakh. He was first elected as President on July 19, 2007, and on July 19, 2012 he was re-elected for a second five-year term, receiving around two-third of the votes.
