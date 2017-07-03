Microsoft laying off “thousands” of employees in major reorganization
July 3, 2017 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft is poised to layoff thousands of employees worldwide in a move to reorganize its salesforce, TechCrunch said.
A source with knowledge of the planned downsizing told TechCrunch that the U.S. firm would lay off “thousands” of staff across the world. The restructuring is set to include an organizational merger that involves its enterprise customer unit and one or more of its SME-focused divisions. The changes are set to be announced this coming week, we understand.
Microsoft declined to comment.
Earlier this weekend, the Puget Sound Business Journal, Bloomberg and The Seattle Times all reported ‘major’ layoffs related to a move to increase the emphasis on cloud services within Microsoft’s sales teams worldwide. Bloomberg said the redundancies would be “some of the most significant in the sales force in years.”
The reorganization looks to be a result of a change of leadership this past year. Executives Judson Althoff and Jean-Philippe Courtois took charge of Microsoft’s sales and marketing divisions following the exit of long-serving COO Kevin Turner last summer. Althoff, for one, has been public in his criticism of previous sales approaches, and he is keen to make Azure a central part of the focus.
At any rate, the time is right for change, historically. The end of Microsoft’s fiscal year typically falls in July, and it recent years it has been a time when the firm has announced headcount reductions.
Last year, Microsoft announced that it would cut 2,850 jobs — including at least 900 from its sales group, according to The Seattle Times — having two months earlier said it would let go of 1,850 staff related to its smartphone business. In July 2015, it made 7,800 job cuts and wrote down $7.6 billion of its Nokia acquisition.
Top stories
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Under the law, social media companies would face steep fines for failing to remove “obviously illegal” content within 24 hours.
Changes includes major functionality tweaks, like the ability to stream directly on mobile from the app, as well as more aesthetic changes.
Partner news
Latest news
“Fantastic Beasts:” sequel unveils plot details, adds cast as shooting starts Set in the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling, this is the 2nd in a five-picture series with the original film’s director David Yates returning.
China, Russia opposed to U.S. THAAD in South Korea: Xi China and Russia have maintained close communication and coordination on the issue and held very similar views on it, Xi said.
Iraq says battling last jihadists in Old Mosul "The number is... 300 fighters, most of them of European nationalities, Arabs of other nationalities or of Asian origin," said a brigadier.
NATO says 'state actor' was behind the massive ransomware attack Researching the attack, NATO says it was likely launched by a state actor, or by a non-state actor with support and approval from a state.