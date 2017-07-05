Scorpion-milking robot could aid cancer research
July 5, 2017 - 12:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A scorpion-milking robot designed to extract and store venom could put an end to the tricky manual method traditionally used by scientists. Researchers at the Ben M'sik Hassan II University in Morocco claim their robot not only speeds up the extraction process, but also makes it safer, Engadget said.
Scorpion venom is used in a variety of medical fields, including cancer research, and the development of anti-malarial drugs. Current harvesting methods include electrical and mechanical stimulation, which can prove deadly for the scorpions and troublesome for scientists, due to electric shocks from the equipment. Not to mention the fact that the mere thought of grasping a venomous arachnid sounds pretty terrifying, Engadget said.
The lightweight VES-4 device created by Mouad Mkamel and his team of researchers is a portable robot that can be used in the lab and in the field. It works by clamping the scorpion's tail and electrically simulating the animal to express droplets of venom, which it captures and stores. The VES-4 wouldn't be the first robot to be utlized by medical scientists. In the past, robotic devices have been used to design drugs, with researchers also recently suggesting humanoid robots be employed to grow human tissue grafts.
"[VES-4] is designed to extract scorpion venom without harming the animal and to provide more safety for the experimenters," said Mkamel. "It could [even] be used by one person using a remote control to safely recover scorpion venom remotely."
The robot has been tested on multiple species of scorpions and can be programmed to remember them via its adjustable settings. It also contains an LED screen that displays the name of the species being milked.
Top stories
The report apparently doesn’t clarify whether or not the fingerprint sensor will just be entirely removed or placed on the back of the device.
Elon Musk revealed in subsequent tweets that a handover party for the first 30 Model 3 owners will be held on July 28.
In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large
Under the law, social media companies would face steep fines for failing to remove “obviously illegal” content within 24 hours.
Partner news
Latest news
Spain's Rajoy calls for calm in face of 'authoritarian delusions' in Catalonia In his speech, Rajoy said "Spain is a great country because it counts on the energy of many Spaniards, and many Catalans too."
Philippine president proposed deal to end city siege, then backed out Agakhan Sharief said he was approached by a Duterte aide to use his connections with the militant group's leaders to start back-channel talks.
French govt. unveils debt-cutting, pro-business ambitious plan The government sailed through a vote of confidence held afterwards, with 370 MPs in the lower house backing it and 67 opposed.
Samsung working on a Bixby-powered AI speaker Samsung had to launch the Galaxy S8 without support for English voice commands, despite marketing Bixby as a prominent feature of the phone.