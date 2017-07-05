OSCE Minsk Group urges Karabakh sides to cease military action
July 5, 2017 - 13:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs – Ambassador Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Stephane Visconti of France, and Ambassador Richard Hoagland of the United States – have received information of renewed violence late in the evening on July 4 on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan that resulted in casualties, including civilians.
"The Minsk Group co-chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith," they said in a statement.
"The co-chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims."
