OSCE Minsk Group urges Karabakh sides to cease military action

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs – Ambassador Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Ambassador Stephane Visconti of France, and Ambassador Richard Hoagland of the United States – have received information of renewed violence late in the evening on July 4 on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan that resulted in casualties, including civilians.

"The Minsk Group co-chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith," they said in a statement.

"The co-chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims."

