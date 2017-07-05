Armenia FM briefs OSCE Minsk Group on Azeri provocations
July 5, 2017 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday, July 5 detailed the consequences of Azerbaijan’s provocations on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line in phone talks with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office.
Azerbaijan on Tuesday, July 4 violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Nagorno karabakh troops returned the fire shortly afterwards.
The Minsk Group co-chairs on Wednesday condemned the incident,
"The Minsk Group co-chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith," they said in a statement.
"The co-chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims."
Top stories
Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
“All countries should recognize the horrific genocide that occurred 102 years ago to the Armenian people,” said Senator Schumer.
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Milky Way's fastest stars could be runaways from another galaxy So far there have been only 20 high-speed stars identified, and until recently most astronomers thought they had been ejected from their original orbits.
“Assassin's Creed” to get anime series treatment Assassin's Creed recently ventured outside of video games for a movie starring Michael Fassbender.
Atomic “photos” help make gene editing safer Ultimately, this could give scientists the confidence they need to use gene editing to eliminate diseases and harmful bacteria.
UN says cybersecurity gaps everywhere except Singapore Wealth breeds cybercrime, but it does not automatically generate cybersecurity, so governments need to make sure they are prepared.