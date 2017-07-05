Armenia FM briefs OSCE Minsk Group on Azeri provocations

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday, July 5 detailed the consequences of Azerbaijan’s provocations on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line in phone talks with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday, July 4 violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Nagorno karabakh troops returned the fire shortly afterwards.

The Minsk Group co-chairs on Wednesday condemned the incident,

"The Minsk Group co-chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith," they said in a statement.

"The co-chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims."