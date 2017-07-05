// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia FM briefs OSCE Minsk Group on Azeri provocations

Armenia FM briefs OSCE Minsk Group on Azeri provocations
July 5, 2017 - 16:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Wednesday, July 5 detailed the consequences of Azerbaijan’s provocations on the Nagorno Karabakh contact line in phone talks with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday, July 4 violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Nagorno karabakh troops returned the fire shortly afterwards.

The Minsk Group co-chairs on Wednesday condemned the incident,

"The Minsk Group co-chairs urgently call upon the sides to cease military action. Violence only begets further violence and accomplishes nothing. The only responsible and humane way to resolve this long-standing conflict is for the sides to return to the negotiation table in good faith," they said in a statement.

"The co-chairs extend their condolences to the families of the victims."

 Top stories
Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for July 4Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for July 4
Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Top Senate Democrat wants Turkish recognition of Armenian GenocideTop Senate Democrat wants Turkish recognition of Armenian Genocide
“All countries should recognize the horrific genocide that occurred 102 years ago to the Armenian people,” said Senator Schumer.
U.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protestersU.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protesters
“With today's vote, Congress started rolling back Ankara's occupation of Washington, DC,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.
Yerevan resuming regular flights to DamascusYerevan resuming regular flights to Damascus
Cham Wings Airlines is resuming direct flights from Yerevan to Damascus and back, Aleppo-based Kilikia travel agency reveals.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections
Armenia, EU launch talks on common aviation area agreement
Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide
Armenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trust
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Milky Way's fastest stars could be runaways from another galaxy So far there have been only 20 high-speed stars identified, and until recently most astronomers thought they had been ejected from their original orbits.
“Assassin's Creed” to get anime series treatment Assassin's Creed recently ventured outside of video games for a movie starring Michael Fassbender.
Atomic “photos” help make gene editing safer Ultimately, this could give scientists the confidence they need to use gene editing to eliminate diseases and harmful bacteria.
UN says cybersecurity gaps everywhere except Singapore Wealth breeds cybercrime, but it does not automatically generate cybersecurity, so governments need to make sure they are prepared.