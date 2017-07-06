Charlize Theron's “Atomic Blonde,” “Good Time” join Fantasia Fest lineup
July 6, 2017 - 19:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Fantasia Film Festival will close its 21st edition with an international bow for Jang Hoon's A Taxi Driver, starring Song Kang-Ho (Snowpiercer), it was announced Wednesday, July 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
North America's largest genre film festival last month announced it will open with North American premieres for Korean director Jung Byung-gil's The Villainess and Takashi Miike's Jojo's Bizarre Adventure.
Also Wednesday, Fantasia said it will give North American premieres to the Safdie brothers' Cannes competition title Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson, and Antonio Negret's Overdrive, starring Scott Eastwood and produced by Taken director Pierre Morel and Christopher Tuffin.
Fantasia also has booked a special screening for the Charlize Theron- and James McAvoy-starring action-heavy spy flick Atomic Blonde from director David Leitch ahead of a July 28 theatrical release. And the festival will be the site of world premieres for Jenna Cavelle's Blood Heist and Melanie Aitkenhead's Blood Ride, both of which co-star James Franco.
Also headed to Montreal for a North American premiere is veteran Polish auteur Agnieszka Holland's true-crime film Spoor, another Berlin competition title, and Arshad Khan's Abu, a documentary about a gay son reconciling with his devout Muslim father. And there will be international bows for Sion Sono's Shinjuku Swan 2; Karen Skloss' The Honor Farm, which debuted at SXSW; and Tony T. Datis' Le Manoir, the feature-film debut for the music video director of Katy Perry's "Wide Awake" and Skrillex's "Bangarang."
The Fantasia Film Festival is set to run July 13-Aug. 2 in Montreal.
