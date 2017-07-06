Google's new 3D drawing app is like MS Paint for VR
July 6, 2017 - 20:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Google has released a new app that will make it much easier to create that VR experience you've whipped up in your head -- and it won't cost you a single cent. The big G's "Blocks," now out for the HTC Vive and the Oculus Rift, will give you a way to draw 3D objects directly in virtual reality. It's like Oculus Story Studio's Quill and Google's own Tilt Brush in that respect, except it leads to blocky, Lego-esque final products instead of painterly illustrations.
The company says Blocks is simple enough that you can use it even if you have no prior 3D modeling experience. "It's designed to feel more like playing with children's blocks than working with traditional 3D modeling software," Mountain View's announcement reads. The app even gives you various shapes and color palettes to work with, so you won't have to start from scratch.
You can let your imagination run wild and create anything you want, though if you're stuck, you can always check out other people's creations on Google's dedicated page for the project. When you're done, you can export the object you created, whether it's a simple watermelon or a complex mecha model, to be part of your VR or AR game/experience. You can also just create an image or a GIF out of it to keep as a remembrance of your efforts or to share with friends on the web. If Blocks sounds like a fun app to play with, even if you have no intention of creating a full VR experience, you can download it now from the Oculus Store or from Steam.
