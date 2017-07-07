VivaCell-MTS, Fuller Center push forward with vital housing project

PanARMENIAN.Net - A housewarming was celebrated in the village of Tatul in Armenia’s Aragatsotn province following a three-month construction period.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia team shared the happiness of Karapetyan family.

After living in a metal container for 23 years, the family tried to create decent conditions and change the situation. The efforts, however, were limited; they ended up with a small half-built building, which served as a living room, a kitchen and a bedroom. Owing to the housing project launched in spring, and with the support of VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center Housing Armenia, the dream of the Karapetyan family has come true. Now the family has a comfortable living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

By the end of the year, construction of seven half-built houses will be finished in four Armenian provinces. Altogether, the housing problem of 146 families has been solved as a result of the successful partnership.

“They say problems make us stronger and make us fight. But they may as well weaken the will to reach the goal if they stretch through years. This program blocks the path to despair. Here we have another family saying goodbye to a metal container, which has caused them so much inconvenience for 23 years. One more family, which has gone through years of hardships, will finally live in the house of its dreams. It is also a success for the partnering organizations,” said Yirikian.

“The construction of this house is different from others; only the father of the family was able to do construction work, but the community people voluntarily helped them to sooner finish the construction. Now the family has a decent home with all basic housing conditions,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia president Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

For the implementation of the housing program VivaCell-MTS has invested AMD 25 million in 2017.