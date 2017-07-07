New footage confirms Azerbaijan stationed cannon near village

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) Defense Army has unveiled video footage which proves that Azerbaijan has installed artillery adjacent to the village of Alkhanli near the contact line.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Artsakh Defense Army opened retaliatory fire to suppress the rival’s attacks. During the incident, two civilians - a 52-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl from Azerbaijan - were killed.

Azerbaijan’s defense and foreign ministries, as well as the prosecutor’s office took various embassy and foreign media representatives to Alkhanli to allegedly prove the lack of military posts and a base near the settlement.

“It’s important to note once again that the Artsakh army has never targeted civilians and their settlements,” the Defense Army said.

“But whenever the rival is using its own people as a human shield and opening fire from civilian settlements, the attack will always be silenced.

“Remaining true to speaking the language of facts, we’re introducing actual video footage which clearly reveals a cannon installed in an area adjacent to the village of Alkhanli,” the Karabakh Defense Army said.