Three Karabakh soldiers wounded in Azerbaijan's shelling

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three Nagorno Karabakh soldiers - Robert Gasparyan (b. 1969), Hambardzum Harutyunyan (b. 1997) and Vahe Badalyan (b. 1998) - received shrapnel wounds in Azerbaijan's shelling of the contact line on Friday, July 7.

Azeri forces were firing from various caliber firearms, D-30 howitzers and D-44 divisional guns, mortars and grenade launchers.

To suppress the rival's attacks, Karabakh army is taking retaliatory measures.

Azerbaijan last employed D-30 howitzers in February, firing from smaller caliber weapons in the months that followed.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Artsakh Defense Army opened retaliatory fire to suppress the rival’s attacks. During the incident, two civilians - a 52-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl from Azerbaijan - were killed.