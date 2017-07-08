Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang in new “Avengers: Infinity War” set pics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Scott Lang a.k.a. Ant-Man is back in action in new "Avengers: Infinity War" set photos. Paul Rudd is the latest actor who has been spotted filming for the upcoming Marvel movie, after pictures of Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Benedict Wong (Wong) from the set in Atlanta surfaced online, AceShowbiz said.

Rudd, in Scott Lang's daily outfit, was seen running with all his might from someone or something unseen in the images. His character was last seen in "Captain America: Civil War" being freed by Captain America from The Raft, a prison meant to keep those who refused to sign the Sokovia Accords in check. This storyline made Scott once again a fugitive.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will also bring back Chris Evans as Captain America, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Elizabeth Olsen Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany as Vision. Josh Brolin as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel are also set to star in it.

In "Infinity Wars", as the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment-the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the movie, which is slated to open in theaters nationwide on May 4, 2018.