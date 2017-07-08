Muse unveil “first-ever AI lyric video” for “Dig Down”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Muse have revealed that they say is the first-ever AI-generated lyric video for their recent single ‘Dig Down’, NME said.

The band released the standalone single back in May, now teaming up with tech development agency Branger Briz to create a lyric video for the track featuring clips of high-profile personalities appearing to recite the song’s lyrics. The video will regenerate every day for a month.

A statement from the band explains: “Using the latest in machine learning capabilities the AI tool has been tasked with scraping hundreds of hours of footage searching for occurrences of words from the ‘Dig Down’ lyrics and produces a library of video clips. The clips are then pieced together using timed information from the original song to create a lyric video where each lyric is voiced by a different person. The process will be repeated every day – check back tomorrow to see the updated video.”

Branger Briz say: “AI is so often deployed in a very invisible way, so it was exciting to collaborate on a project with the band that brings it to the fore. We think it’s important to have public discourse about the promise and perils of these emerging and incredibly influential technologies and it’s great to work with Muse to instigate those conversations.”

Meanwhile, Muse have announced a charity gig with fans picking their setlist. The band will play an intimate show at The O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on August 19 in aid of The Passage, a resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people.

Frontman Matt Bellamy said of the news: “We have admired The Passage’s work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London. We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.”