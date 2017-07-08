Situation on Karabakh contact line tenser on week of July 2-8

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was tenser than usual on the week of July 2-8.

According to Artsakh Defense Army, more than 300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered in the reporting period, with Azeri troops firing from 60-, 82- and 120-mm mortars, D-44 divisional guns and grenade launchers.

It's worth mentioning that Azerbaijan for the first time since last year's escalation employed D-30 howitzers and TR-107 rocket launchers.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Artsakh Defense Army opened retaliatory fire to suppress the rival’s attacks. During the incident, two civilians - a 52-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl from Azerbaijan - were killed.

The Defense Army troops have the upper hand on the entire line of contact and continue protecting their positions.