Situation on Karabakh contact line tenser on week of July 2-8
July 8, 2017 - 14:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan was tenser than usual on the week of July 2-8.
According to Artsakh Defense Army, more than 300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered in the reporting period, with Azeri troops firing from 60-, 82- and 120-mm mortars, D-44 divisional guns and grenade launchers.
It's worth mentioning that Azerbaijan for the first time since last year's escalation employed D-30 howitzers and TR-107 rocket launchers.
Azerbaijan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), using various caliber mortars and even employed a TR-107 rocket engine in the south of the frontline. Artsakh Defense Army opened retaliatory fire to suppress the rival’s attacks. During the incident, two civilians - a 52-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl from Azerbaijan - were killed.
The Defense Army troops have the upper hand on the entire line of contact and continue protecting their positions.
"They need the victims to later use them as an excuse for large-scale operations in the future," Rustamyan said.
Artsakh’s defense ministry in a statement drew the attention of relevant international organizations to the incident.
Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
“All countries should recognize the horrific genocide that occurred 102 years ago to the Armenian people,” said Senator Schumer.
