Steve Buscemi joins Adam Sandler’s Netflix comedy “The Week Of”
July 8, 2017 - 14:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Steve Buscemi has been cast in the new Netflix comedy “The Week Of”, starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, Variety said.
“The Week Of” is set to begin production in Long Island this summer. Veteran “Saturday Night Live” writer and producer Robert Smigel is directing the film.
The movie centers around the week of preparation for a wedding between Sandler’s character’s daughter and Rock’s character’s son. Sandler and Smigel co-wrote the script.
Happy Madison Productions’ Sandler and Allen Covert will serve as producers, and Barry Bernardi and Tim Herlihy are the executive producers.
The film will premiere globally on Netflix in 2018. The streaming network announced in March that it would be financing and producing four more films with Sandler in the wake of its four-movie deal with Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.
Netflix has said that Sandler’s first two comedies, “The Ridiculous 6” and “The Do-Over,” were the most-watched original films to launch on the service. Sandler’s “Sandy Wexler” debuted in April on Netflix.
Buscemi starred in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” from 2010 to 2014. He appeared in “The Ridiculous 6” and starred opposite Richard Gere in “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” the 2016 American-Israeli political drama written and directed by Joseph Cedar.
Buscemi will be seen next in “The Death of Stalin” and “Lean on Pete.”
