Yelk bloc doesn’t rule out “velvet” regime change scenario in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yelk bloc doesn’t rule out a possible scenario of a “velvet regime change” in Armenia, spokesman Tigran Avinyan said on Monday, July 10.

“We have previously declared that we don’t rule out a possible “velvet” regime change scenario,” Avinyan who’s also a Yerevan City Council member, said, according to Aravot.

“Based on what proposals Raffi Hovanissian will make, we’ll certainly discuss them.”

Hovanissian is the founding leader of the opposition Heritage party of Armenia, who announced earlier that the party is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change" due to a lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years.

Avinyan also said the bloc has always been ready for discussions with Heritage, and that nothing has changed now.

“We’ll only rule out any armed struggle,” Avinyan added.