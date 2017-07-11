Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations leave Karabakh soldier dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Vazgen Poghosyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Monday, July 10, at around 5:40pm.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

Three soldiers were wounded on July 7 in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations and shellings of the Armenian positions on the contact line.