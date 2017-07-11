Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations leave Karabakh soldier dead
July 11, 2017 - 10:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Vazgen Poghosyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Monday, July 10, at around 5:40pm.
An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.
Three soldiers were wounded on July 7 in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations and shellings of the Armenian positions on the contact line.
Top stories
"They need the victims to later use them as an excuse for large-scale operations in the future," Rustamyan said.
Artsakh’s defense ministry in a statement drew the attention of relevant international organizations to the incident.
Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
“All countries should recognize the horrific genocide that occurred 102 years ago to the Armenian people,” said Senator Schumer.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Trump tells lawmakers to get health care reform done by summer break Trump challenged fellow Republicans to make good on their signature campaign promise: repeal and replace "Obamacare."
Oscar-winning “Moonlight” helmer to adapt James Baldwin novel Jenkins will helm “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which he adapted from the author's 1974 novel that is set in '70s Harlem and follows young engaged couple Fonny and Tish.
Iraq, allies violated international law in Mosul battle: Amnesty Amnesty said the Islamic State militant group had flagrantly violated that same law by deliberately putting civilians in harm's way.
Sarik Andreasyan to helm sci-fi feature for Arclight Films The movie is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, where deadly creatures known as “Wretches” torment humans.