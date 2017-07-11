// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations leave Karabakh soldier dead

Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations leave Karabakh soldier dead
July 11, 2017 - 10:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Vazgen Poghosyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Monday, July 10, at around 5:40pm.

An investigation into the details of the incident is underway.

Three soldiers were wounded on July 7 in Azerbaijan's ceasefire violations and shellings of the Armenian positions on the contact line.

