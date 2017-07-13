ARFD lawmaker sees no need for “velvet regime change” in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun Armen Rustamyan sees no grounds for a “velvet regime change” in the country.

Founding leader of the opposition Heritage party Raffi Hovannisian announced earlier that the party is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change" due to a lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years. Later, Yelk bloc said it doesn’t rule out discussing the matter with Hovannisian.

Deputy chairman of Heritage party Armen Martirosyan said recently that a velvet regime change would “reduce Azerbaijan’s appetite.”

“What does a velvet regime change have to do with Azerbaijan’s appetite?” Rustamyan said.

In response to the opposition’s claims about the “bad situation, corruption and low living standards in the country,” the ARFD lawmaker said he sees progress and is positive about the future.