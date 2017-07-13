ARFD lawmaker sees no need for “velvet regime change” in Armenia
July 13, 2017 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun Armen Rustamyan sees no grounds for a “velvet regime change” in the country.
Founding leader of the opposition Heritage party Raffi Hovannisian announced earlier that the party is bracing for extraordinary “velvet regime change" due to a lack of nationwide elections in the coming five years. Later, Yelk bloc said it doesn’t rule out discussing the matter with Hovannisian.
Deputy chairman of Heritage party Armen Martirosyan said recently that a velvet regime change would “reduce Azerbaijan’s appetite.”
“What does a velvet regime change have to do with Azerbaijan’s appetite?” Rustamyan said.
In response to the opposition’s claims about the “bad situation, corruption and low living standards in the country,” the ARFD lawmaker said he sees progress and is positive about the future.
Top stories
Sharmazanov, who is also one of the deputy chairmen of the National assembly, said the formation of a new government is not on RPA’s agenda.
Galust Sahakyan said he believes Sargsyan should become the prime minister when his term as president ends in 2018.
“Dashnaktsutyun's place is well-anchored in the coalition, but the shape of the coalition will be discussed in April next year,” Sharmazanov said.
Zohrabyan reminded the PM's own words about the “bad economic situation” in the country when he was taking the helm of the Armenian govt.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS cuts roaming tariffs for a number of countries VivaCell-MTS announced that the tariff for incoming calls, as well as outgoing calls made via the Call to Armenia service is 55 AMD/minute.
Blake Lively to star in 'The Rhythm Section' from James Bond producers The news was announced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions, which produced the past eight 007 films.
Tillerson wraps up Gulf tour, but impasse grinds on Tillerson and his Qatari counterpart appeared before cameras in the capital, Doha, but ignored reporters’ questions before he left.
Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo dies The Shenyang legal bureau said in a statement on its website that Liu had suffered multiple organ failure and efforts to save him had failed.