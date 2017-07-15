Azerbaijan used mortars in ceasefire violations over the past week
July 15, 2017 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 500 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) over the past weekend, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
Azeri troops, in particular, employed various caliber firearms, 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers.
The Artsakh Defense Army units continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact and protecting their positions.
A Karabakh soldier, Vazgen Poghosyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Monday, July 10.
