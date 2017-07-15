// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan used mortars in ceasefire violations over the past week

Azerbaijan used mortars in ceasefire violations over the past week
July 15, 2017 - 13:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 500 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) over the past weekend, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

Azeri troops, in particular, employed various caliber firearms, 82-mm mortars and grenade launchers.

The Artsakh Defense Army units continue controlling the situation on the entire line of contact and protecting their positions.

A Karabakh soldier, Vazgen Poghosyan (b. 1997) was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire on Monday, July 10.

 Top stories
Armenia's ARFD leader says Baku paving the way for new offensiveArmenia's ARFD leader says Baku paving the way for new offensive
"They need the victims to later use them as an excuse for large-scale operations in the future," Rustamyan said.
Azerbaijan’s recent escalation in Karabakh: What we know so farAzerbaijan’s recent escalation in Karabakh: What we know so far
Artsakh’s defense ministry in a statement drew the attention of relevant international organizations to the incident.
Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for July 4Next OSCE monitoring of Karabakh contact line slated for July 4
Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
Top Senate Democrat wants Turkish recognition of Armenian GenocideTop Senate Democrat wants Turkish recognition of Armenian Genocide
“All countries should recognize the horrific genocide that occurred 102 years ago to the Armenian people,” said Senator Schumer.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Spanish Valencia recognizes Armenian Genocide
Armenia: No progress on Karabakh possible without atmosphere of trust
U.S. House slams Turkey for attack on peaceful protesters
Yerevan resuming regular flights to Damascus
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Armenia expects financial, as well as political aid from EU: RPA lawmaker “For a long time, there were some stereotypical opinions with respect to Armenia’s relations with the European Union," he said.
GM, Uber team up to expand Maven program to Australia The leasing agreement will allow Uber drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, GM said.
'Mountain of God' volcano preparing to erupt: National Geographic Known as Ol Doinyo Lengai, the peak is the only known active volcano that belches out lava rich with a type of rock called carbonatite.
Facebook’s built-in camera does GIFs now The function is a bit of a mixed bag. It works well enough, and you can add a bunch of different frames, and filters.