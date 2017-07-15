Armenian troops join NATO exercises in Romania
July 15, 2017 - 16:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 5,000 troops from NATO and partner countries, including Armenia, are staging exercises in Romania watched by a senior NATO official and Romania's president, The Associated Press reports.
President Klaus Iohannis and NATO Military Committee head Gen. Petr Pavel, who is on a two-day visit to Romania, were welcomed with military honors ahead of Saturday, July 15's exercises at the Cincu shooting range in northwest Romania.
Troops from Romania, the U.S., Ukraine, Armenia and Croatia opened gunfire, backed by U.S. and Romanian military aircraft.
The exercises, led by U.S. Army Europe, began this week in Eastern Europe involving 25,000 military personnel from more than 20 allied and partner countries. The U.S. is seeking to reassure NATO's European allies concerned about Russia since it annexed Crimea in 2014.
The exercises run until July 20.
Top stories
"They need the victims to later use them as an excuse for large-scale operations in the future," Rustamyan said.
Artsakh’s defense ministry in a statement drew the attention of relevant international organizations to the incident.
Artsakh authorities have expressed readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
“All countries should recognize the horrific genocide that occurred 102 years ago to the Armenian people,” said Senator Schumer.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia expects financial, as well as political aid from EU: RPA lawmaker “For a long time, there were some stereotypical opinions with respect to Armenia’s relations with the European Union," he said.
GM, Uber team up to expand Maven program to Australia The leasing agreement will allow Uber drivers to rent cars produced by GM's Australian manufacturer GM Holden, GM said.
'Mountain of God' volcano preparing to erupt: National Geographic Known as Ol Doinyo Lengai, the peak is the only known active volcano that belches out lava rich with a type of rock called carbonatite.
Facebook’s built-in camera does GIFs now The function is a bit of a mixed bag. It works well enough, and you can add a bunch of different frames, and filters.