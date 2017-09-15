Pop legend Cher, rapper Future team up for Gap fall campaign (video)
September 15, 2017 - 10:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Legendary American singer of Armenian origin,Cher “had a blast” making music with rapper Future for clothing brand Gap’s new fall campaign, The Toronto Sun.
The unlikely duo have covered Sly and the Family Stone’s 1968 hit 'Everyday People' for the company’s latest Meet Me in the Gap ad scheme, but Cher insists she always knew the odd couple would make sweet music.
“When Gap said they wanted to team me up with a young artist I knew it would be really beautiful,’” Cher, 71, gushes to People about her collaboration with Future. “We had a blast together.”
The style icon donned a denim jacket and jeans for the Gap shoot and the glamorous star couldn’t have been more comfortable.
“I can’t even tell you how many denim jackets I have or how many I’ve had in my lifetime,” she laughs. “I couldn’t tell you if you put a gun to my head. My grandmother wore jeans, my mother wore jeans, I wore jeans, my kids wore jeans. It’s something that has been in my life since I was a little kid.”
Gap clothing runs in Future’s family line too - his three-year-old son, Future Zahir, with his singer ex Ciara recently struck a pose for the brand in a Gap Kids campaign.
“It’s part of my DNA, growing up wearing Gap and now to see my son wearing it and in a campaign ties the whole family together,” the 33-year-old rapper smiles. “They have something for every age, every person in a family.”
Top stories
The French-Armenian singer, nicknamed by CNN as "the artist of the century," is celebrating his more than 70-year-old career.
The actor did not rule out in a recent interview with Esquire that his character might be looking for "some sort of commander" in Jon Snow.
"The feelings she had about The Hound were very immature, and I feel like she's grown up since then," the actress said.
The MTV Video Music Awards wa hosted by a Katy Perry with performances by Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran.
Partner news
Latest news
22 people injured in "terrorist incident" in London Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with the injured and emergency services had responded "swiftly and bravely".
Proposal for Best IT Startup Award introduced to Armenia PM An initiative for Best IT Startup Award was introduced to the Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan on September 15.
Armenia in the shadow of Mount Ararat: El País Matenadaran, Sergei Parajanov museum, the History Museum and the National Gallery offer unique elements of Armenian art.
NASA's Cassini has sent its final signal from 1.4 billion km away For the last thirteen years, Cassini has been orbiting Saturn, sending back extraordinary images and data from the ringed planet