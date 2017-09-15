Georgian-Armenian singer becomes Kiss The Gun frontwoman
September 15, 2017 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian-Armenian singer Nadin Zakharyan has officially become the lead vocalist of London rock band Kiss The Gun.
"They found me via YouTube where I created my own channel and uploaded covers of rock hits. Dave South, the group's founder, contacted me one day and offered cooperation," Zakharyan said in an interview with Sputnik Georgia.
"In summer, I went to record the album, signed a contract with the label, and met and became friends with the members of the group and their families. I already miss them and can't wait to meet them again."
"We have two concerts in October in London and in Southampton, and a European tour is scheduled for next year," Zakharyan added.
The London-based rock band was created in 2016.
