Karabakh refutes soldiers killed in deadly road accident

PanARMENIAN.Net - The dissemination of reports by Azerbaijani media about a road accident with many victims in the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Defense Army is a propaganda trick, army spokesman Senor Hasratyan said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 15.

On Thursday, Azerbaijani media reported that eight people were allegedly killed and four servicemen of the Karabakh army were injured as a result of a traffic accident.

"No such incident took place in the Artsakh Armed Forces, while the names mentioned by Azerbaijani new agencies are fictitious," Hasratyan said.