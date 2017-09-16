U.S. Congress delegation to arrive in Armenia
September 16, 2017 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the initiative of U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who is of Armenian origin, a delegation of American Representatives will visit Yerevan, the Voice of America reports.
Also included in the delegation are Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), who is also of Armenian descent, David G. Valadao whose efforts brought to more Congressional appropriations for the HALO Trust's life-saving de-mining across the interior farmlands and villages of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
Also, Representatives Tulsi Gabbard and Jim Sensenbrenner will arrive in Armenia.
According to Speier, this is perhaps the biggest delegation to visit independent Armenia.
The Congresswoman said the visit aims to strengthen friendship between the two countries, help Armenia get rid of corruption, as well as create better opportunities for establishing democracy in the country.
