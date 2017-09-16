Karabakh army provides weekly update on contact line situation
September 16, 2017 - 14:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation along the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm over the period between September 10 and 16.
More than 150 shots were fired by Azerbaijan in the reporting period.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
