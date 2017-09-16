Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan arrives in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish lawmaker of Armenian origin from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan has arrived in Yerevan to participate in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian conference, Hayernaysor.am reports.

Titled “Mutual Trust, Unity and Responsibility”, the event is slated for September 18-20, while the concert dedicated to the 10th anniversary of a TV series, "Of Armenian Descent", will be held as part of the conference on September 19.

Arriving at Zvartnots International Airport, Paylan was greeted by Armenia's deputy minister of Diaspora Vahagn Melikyan, lawmaker Shirak Torosyan and creator of the TV series “Of Armenian Descent” Manana Hakobyan.

Paylan is one of three MPs of Armenian descent in the Turkish parliament when he was elected into the Grand National Assembly as a representative of Istanbul's 3rd electoral district. Upon getting elected Paylan vowed to fight against Armenian Genocide denial and demands that the Armenian Genocide be acknowledged in Turkey