Armenian Genocide centenary declaration 'of historic importance'
September 18, 2017 - 13:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The declaration on the centennial of the Armenian Genocide is of major importance, the Catholicoas of the Great House of Cilicia, Aram 1, said on Monday, September 18 as he addressed the Armenia-Diaspora conference in Yerevan.
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
"The declaration adopted on the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide was of historic significance. It is necessary to continue implementing such initiatives with the same determination and commitment."
The 6th Pan-Armenian Armenia-Diaspora conference kicked off on Monday at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.
Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan is among the guests invited to participate in the event.
