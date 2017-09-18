Armenia’s goal is ‘at least’ a four-million population in 2040: president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia should aim to achieve a population of at least 4 million inhabitants in 2040, president Serzh Sargsyan told the 6th Pan-Armenian Conference on Monday, September 18.

“Obviously, only by increasing the birth rate, life expectancy and taking a host of other steps that improve the demographic situation will we manage to achieve this goal,” Sargsyan said.

“Consequently, determination presupposes achieving serious indicators of repatriation to Armenia over the next 25 years.”

“The implementation of this task will, in my opinion, be the main topic of discussion of several upcoming Armenia-Diaspora conferences,” the president added.

“Armenian and pan-Armenian structures have been working in tandem for a long time to facilitate the repatriation of young professionals and entrepreneurs from Diaspora communities to Armenian, for which we are grateful. I think we are ready for a serious discussion on the organization of repatriation.”

