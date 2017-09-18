President Sargsyan wants Diaspora investments in Armenia businesses
September 18, 2017 - 14:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has all the necessary conditions and a suitable environment for investments from the Diaspora, which will help develop the country's business culture, boost its attractiveness on the international arena, president Serzh Sargsyan said on Monday, September 18.
Addressing the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference in Yerevan, the president said the government has been instructed to pay close attention and provide assistance to every single business project, regardless of investment volumes.
"We should make a step forward and attract the Diaspora Armenians who want to do business here and make profit, at the same time building our country, creating jobs and supporting social capital development and boosting repatriation," Sargsyan said.
"Armenia will become a a fully integrated, strong, developed and proud country."
