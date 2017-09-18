Turkey tried to bar scholars from Armenian Genocide conference
September 18, 2017 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish authorities have attempted to prevent scholars based in Turkey from participating in a conference in Berlin titled “Past in the Present: European Approaches to the Armenian Genocide.”
The Workshop on Armenian-Turkish Scholarship (WATS) is a series of international academic workshops, founded at the University of Chicago and the University of Michigan in 2000 as the “first forum where Turkish, Armenian, and other scholars could create a community of Turkish, Kurdish, Armenian, and other scholars to conduct an informed debate” relating issues surrounding the fate of Ottoman Armenians, an event generally accepted as the Armenian Genocide.
Despite the efforts of Turkish nationalists who deny the established facts of history, the latest workshop, the tenth in the series, took place on 15-18 September at the European Academy Berlin, co-organized by the University of Michigan, USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies, and Lepsiushaus Potsdam, under the auspices of Dr. Martina Münch, Minister for Science, Research, and Culture of the State of Brandenburg.
The conference has come under sustained attack by Turkish ultra-nationalist political circles in Turkey and Germany. Long-time deniers of the Armenian Genocide in the international arena declared that the conference will “serve imperialism and the interests of Kurdistan” and framed the Kurdish issue as forming “the second Israel,” clearly an anti-Semitic slur.
"We consider that a democratic society requires a free exchange of ideas, and such pressure on academics in Turkey has already had a chilling effect on university scholars, who have in the last decades help to build up a high level of academic professionalism and achievement," said the Workshop for Armenian-Turkish Scholarship and the Lepsiushaus Potsdam in a statement.
"We demand as well that the Turkish state desist from interfering in intellectual exchange and expression outside of Turkey. There is no substitution for independent research and the presentation of research findings in academic settings and in scholarly meetings. These exchanges are fundamental to academic freedom. Such interference infringes on the democratic order in Turkey and in hosting countries."
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
The new agreement that will soon be signed between Armenia and the European Union poses no risks for Russia, Edmon Marukyan has said.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15 Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Possible Lufthansa activity in Armenia discussed in Germany Armenia and Germany have discussed the possibility for Lufthansa Technik AG to launch activity in Armenia.
Syria's elite troops reach eastern bank of the Euphrates in Deir ez-Zor According to the IS Hunters unit, its forces have crossed from the western bank of the Euphrates near Deir ez-Zor city to the eastern bank.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's superb performance in massive media focus Mkhitaryan has been widely praised for his superb performance at the match after neeting the game's second goal in the Old Trafford rout.