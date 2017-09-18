This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
September 18, 2017 - 16:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
The marathon is open for everyone, with participants of all ages encouraged to choose the from the 21km, 10km, 5km or 1km running distances.
According to the YHM's Facebook event, 10km and 21km runners are invited to a pool-side arishta party on October 14.
"Join us for a day of fun, entertainment, great music, excellent people and perfect organization. Run with your colleagues, promote teamwork and healthy lifestyle, and venture to win one of the corporate team awards," the organizers say.
