Armenian PM says wants to remain in office in 2018
September 19, 2017 - 13:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan has a desire to remain in office in 2018, the premier himself said on Tuesday, September 19 at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference in Yerevan.
It is unclear who will head the Armenian government when Serzh Sargsyan's term as president ends in 2018 and the country makes a full transition to a parliamentary system of government. Members of the ruling Republican Party have said on numerous occasions that the issue has not been discussed yet.
Lebanese-Armenian Hambik Martirosyan who was attending the event, asked the PM whether he would like to retain his position.
"Yes," Karapetyan responded, according to Aysor.am.
