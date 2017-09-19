Armenian, U.S. lawmakers talk bilateral ties, Karabakh conflict
September 19, 2017 - 14:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian parliament speaker Ara Babloyan on Tuesday, September 19 met the delegation of U.S. Representatives in Yerevan
Lawmakers from all the four parties represented in the National Assembly, as well as U.S. and Armenian ambassadors Richard M. Mills and Grigor Hovhannissian participated in the meeting.
The speaker attached great importance to strengthening ties between the two countries and hailed the U.S. as an vital partner for Armenia.
Weighing in on regional issues, Babloyan stressed the U.S. role in the OSCE Minsk Group in the process of settling the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.
Also, the Armenian official briefed the U.S. lawmakers about the constitutional reforms implemented in the country recently, pointing out that Armenia has made a transition to a parliamentary system of government.
The Congresspeople, in turn, stressed the importance of developing political, economic, cultural relations between the U.S. and Armenia.
Also, they said the United States supports the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict, expressing hope that the settlement will result in open borders and trade relations between the neighboring countries.
