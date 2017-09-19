Armenia's festival of beards slated for September 2018
September 19, 2017 - 17:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A festival of beards will be held in Armenia on September 8, 2018, director of Areni Fest Foundation Nune Manukyan told PanARMENIAN.net, adding, however, that the date may slightly be changed.
Other details have not been disclosed, the venue hasn't been chosen yet either.
During the festival, contests for the longest, shortest and funniest beards will be organized.
Manukyan said earlier that the decision to hold such an event was made spontaneously.
She did not exclude the possibility of inviting bearded famous people to participate in the event.
