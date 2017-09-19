Armenian Genocide documents from Vatican archives arrive at AGMI
September 19, 2017 - 18:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in Yerevan has received documents from the secret archives of the Vatican about the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire.
Part of the valuable documents acquired with the help of Italian entrepreneur of Armenian origin Artur Asatryan, were transferred to the museum, AGMI said in a statement.
Manana Hakobyan from the TV show "Of Armenian origin" transferred the documents to the Institute and said that at the moment only a part of the documents have been digitized.
Also, Armenia's ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan has also facilitated the transfer of the documents.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
