Partners from all around the globe: Zangi conquering B2B market

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian messaging app, Zangi now has more than 1.5 million active users in both iOS and Android.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net Zangi CCO Vigen Avanesyan said that the messenger is the company's best proof of success for B2B customers.

"The app has gone through a normal growth process, with no global PR promotion having been implemented yet," Avanesyan said.

According to Avanesyan, Zangi users from all over the world appreciate the fact that the app doesn't collect personal data on any servers.

Besides, the Armenian application is the world's most efficient messenger and provides quality calls even with weak internet signal.

Also, AI-based Antiblocking technology has been installed, which lets the app operate even in countries that bloc messengers altogether (e.g. the United Arab Emirates).

Zangi debuted new features at the world’s largest gathering for the mobile industry, Mobile World Congress in 2017. The first Armenian company to participate in the MWC as an exhibitor, Zangi managed to seal a number of major contracts.

MWC is a B2B event for anyone and everyone in mobile and those in adjacent industries who want to discover how mobile technology can benefit their industries. It offers relevant learning and networking opportunities to everyone in business.

Zangi-branded messengers make it possible for businesses looking to enter the messaging market to compete with top brands like WhatsApp, Viber, and Skype. Zangi provides a highly scalable and cost-efficient telecommunications infrastructure for the B2B market. Where B2B messaging competitors offer limited SIP phones/dialers, Zangi offers a fully functional modern messaging solution capable of handling millions of users.