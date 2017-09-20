Alexis Ohanian says becoming a dad better than co-founding Reddit

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has come to realize that nothing he’s ever done in his life compares to becoming a father.

“Dad life is the greatest,” Ohanian, who is a descedant of Armenian Genocide survivors, wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a new black-and-white photo of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In fact, he says, dad life is probably better than co-founding a billion-dollar tech startup like Reddit.

“Entrepreneurship is all-consuming,” he wrote in his post. “It’s sleepless, we call our startups our ‘babies,’ we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them…”

But he said that Alexis Olympia “is already all that and more, she is my legacy.”

Williams and Ohanian got engaged last December and learned they were going to become parents soon after when Williams was competing in the Australian Open — which she played in the early weeks of her pregnancy and went on to win.

Alexis Olympia was born just two weeks ago and already has an Instagram page of her own.