Armenian artist's graffiti sets Guinness World Record

PanARMENIAN.Net - Professor at the department of architecture of Vladimir State University, member of Russia's Union of Artists Aleksandr Grigoryan together with artists from other regions has created the world's largest graffiti.

The graffiti created by the Armenian artist's team on the walls of the Vyksa Metallurgical Plant covers an area of 10,800 square meters and will be included in the Guinness Book of Records, Rusarminfo reports.

After a festival in which the team participated, Grigoryan urged the administration of Vladimir to provide other facades of buildings for graffiti.

The festival featured 256 graffiti from 36 countries.