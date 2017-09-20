U.S. lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial

PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. Representatives Frank Pallone, Jackie Spier, Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard, Jim Sensenbrenner and David Valadao, who arrived in Yerevan for an official stopover, visited the Armenian Genocide memorial on Wednesday, September 20.

The guests laid flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.

Accompanied by Armenia's ambassador to the U.S. Grigor Hovhannissian and Deputy Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Lusine Abrahamyan, the guests toured the museum to learn more about the mass killings and the humanitarian support that the United States provided to Armenians.

The lawmakers also left notes in the book of memories.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

