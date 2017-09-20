What devices is Portrait Lighting on and how does it work?
September 20, 2017 - 16:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Last year, Apple released Portrait Mode along with its iPhone 7 Plus, which uses the phone's dual rear cameras to create artistic blurry backgrounds that look like photos taken on a DSLR or mirrorless camera.
This year, Apple added Portrait Lighting mode, which lets you add professional lighting looks to your photos.
It will work on the iPhone 8 Plus ($799.00 at Apple) and iPhone X ($999.99 at Apple). But it's unlikely the feature will come to the iPhone 7 Plus since it uses the older A10 processor, CNet says.
From the Camera app, swipe between modes until you land on Portrait. Frame your subject. Then, using the Portrait Lighting effects dial at the bottom of the screen, choose the look you want and take the picture.
The Portrait Lighting effect can be changed after a photo is taken, but the photo has to be taken in Portrait mode -- you can't add a Portrait Lighting effect to a photo that was taken in the default camera mode.
To change effects, go into the Photos app and select the Portrait photo you want to adjust. Tap on the sliders icon to edit. Above the bottom row of editing tools will be the circular Portrait Lighting effects dial. Rotate the dial to the desired effect and press Done on the bottom right.
There are five different effects:
Natural Light - makes lighting look softer, less harsh
Studio Light - adds an even, soft spread of light across your subject
Contour Light - adds gorgeous shadows to contour the face
Stage Light - drops the background to black
Stage Light Mono - the same as Stage Light, but in black and white
Top stories
Today’s high performance computing environments can significantly benefit if core algorithms and processes are accelerated using hardware.
Putting dedicated AI chips in mobile devices allows for faster processing, longer battery life, and greater user security.
If you want the iPhone with the longest battery life, you don't necessarily want the iPhone X, Apple's highest-end iPhone.
Kevin Knight and the team from ISI’s Natural Language Lab recently took part in a three-week assignment to translate Oromo and Tigrinya.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian delegation heading to Azerbaijan for Euronest meeting Ashotyan said earlier that Armenia has received security guarantees for participating in the Euronest conference in Baku.
Mkhitaryan has transformed into mainstay at Man United: Sportskeeda This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
U.S. Reps. strengthen solidarity with Artsakh during visit to Stepanakert Representatives Pallone and Gabbard visited Artsakh’s cultural and religious centers in Shushi and capital, Stepanakert.
U.S. lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial The guests laid flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.