// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Hamas accepts Abbas’ reconciliation offer

Hamas accepts Abbas’ reconciliation offer
September 21, 2017 - 14:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, which is the ruling party in the Gaza Strip, has announced its decision to accept a reconciliation offer made by rival Fatah party leader Mahmoud Abbas, Al-Masdar News reports.

In an official statement, Hamas stated its “desire to achieve national unity” in Palestine, after a 10-year rift that left the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as two de facto autonomous regions.

The rivalry between the two factions within the Palestinian resistance movement dates back to 2006, when Hamas scored a landslide electoral victory in the Palestinian National Authority elections.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Hamas accepts Fatah’s reconciliation and elections offer
 Top stories
AAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruptionAAA urges congressional probe into Azerbaijani corruption
The Assemblyce expressed concern regarding the undue influence of Azerbaijan’s caviar diplomacy, especially given a recent report.
Shoah Foundation to host international genocide conventionShoah Foundation to host international genocide convention
Research Program Officer Martha Stroud shared how this information is used to shape the current knowledge about genocides.
Cher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal rowCher offers to take DREAMers into her home amid DACA repeal row
Cher labeled the reality-TV-star-turned-commander-in-chief a "complete coward" for his action, which affects up to 800,000 DREAMers.
Russia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to AzerbaijanRussia ships modern ammo, TOS-1 rockets to Azerbaijan
The delivery of the latest weapons has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Levon Aronian tops Sinquefield Cup, becomes world number 2
Largest ever asteroid yet to pass by Earth soon
Danny Tarkanian takes lead over Dean Heller in U.S. Senate race: poll
Former U.S. envoy to Armenia fired from key State Department post
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Schiff urges expansion of Armenian Genocide education in California “The Armenian Genocide belongs in any course of study that considers human rights and genocide in history and in the modern context,” he said.
Lindelof 'should look at Mkhitaryan's experience' at Manchester United The Armenian is now a firm-fixture in Mourinho’s starting XI in the Premier League and Neville can see Lindelof being sent down the same path.
Future iPhones could have both front and back 3D Touch force detection Apple's application details a method of integrating and calibrating force sensors to detect back-side user input.
Uber users can share location 'while using the app,' 'always,' and 'never' iOS 11 gives Uber users the option of limiting app access to location only when the app is in use, regardless of the developer’s desire.