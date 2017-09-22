Armenia FM says Karabakh's status focal issue in peace process

PanARMENIAN.Net - If the issue of Artsakh's (Nagorno Karabakh) status is settled, all the other questions will get a fair and logical solution as all of them are just derivatives, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said on Thursday, September 21.

Nalbandian was clarifying his own remarks concerning the return of some territories to Azerbaijan, which had stirred controversy among the Armenian community worldwide.

The minister said that some comments and remarks were inaccurately cited.

"I spoke about the three principles and six provisions introduced by the Minsk Group co-chairs. Separating one principle or one provision from the others will make the settlement impossible," Nalbandian said.

"Like president Serzh Sargsyan said two days ago from the UN platform, the most important aspect here is the status of Artsakh. If this issue is settled, all the other questions will get a fair and logical solution as all of them are just derivatives."

Nalbandian reaffirmed Armenia's stance that all those issues can be resolved only in the event of Karabakh's involvement in settlement processes.

Also, Nalbandian confirmed that a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov is scheduled for Saturday.