Armenia FM says Karabakh's status focal issue in peace process
September 22, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If the issue of Artsakh's (Nagorno Karabakh) status is settled, all the other questions will get a fair and logical solution as all of them are just derivatives, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said on Thursday, September 21.
Nalbandian was clarifying his own remarks concerning the return of some territories to Azerbaijan, which had stirred controversy among the Armenian community worldwide.
The minister said that some comments and remarks were inaccurately cited.
"I spoke about the three principles and six provisions introduced by the Minsk Group co-chairs. Separating one principle or one provision from the others will make the settlement impossible," Nalbandian said.
"Like president Serzh Sargsyan said two days ago from the UN platform, the most important aspect here is the status of Artsakh. If this issue is settled, all the other questions will get a fair and logical solution as all of them are just derivatives."
Nalbandian reaffirmed Armenia's stance that all those issues can be resolved only in the event of Karabakh's involvement in settlement processes.
Also, Nalbandian confirmed that a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov is scheduled for Saturday.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The training center closed its Chicago location a year ago. CEO Rich DiTieri says the institute was spread too thin at the time.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Assad troops liberate new town in Syria's Homs the Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s positions and liberate the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah.
Armenia defense chief, U.S. lawmakers talk ties, Karabakh issue The Members of Congress, in turn, pledged to work for better Armenia-U.S. ties and the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Russian airstrike destroys Al-Qaeda-linked camp in Idlib the Russian Air Force destroyed the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham military camp in the town of Nayrab near the Turkish border with the Idlib Governorate.
Turkish-Armenian MP says will seek Ankara-Yerevan dialogue Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has pledged to make efforts to help restore dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan.